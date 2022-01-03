Tigress found dead in Maha's Chandrapur, electrocution suspected

The carcass of an adult tigress was found in Bhadravati tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The body was found along Chalbardi-Konda road and the death may have taken place due to electrocution after the big cat came in contact with a power supply line, said Bhadravati Range Forest Oficer HP Shinde.

All body parts of the tigress, around five years old, were intact and the carcass was cremated as per NTCA guidelines, he added.

