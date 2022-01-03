Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:08 IST
Tigress found dead in Maha's Chandrapur, electrocution suspected
The carcass of an adult tigress was found in Bhadravati tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The body was found along Chalbardi-Konda road and the death may have taken place due to electrocution after the big cat came in contact with a power supply line, said Bhadravati Range Forest Oficer HP Shinde.

All body parts of the tigress, around five years old, were intact and the carcass was cremated as per NTCA guidelines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

