14 killed in landslide in China
Fourteen people were killed in a landslide in China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Tuesday.
The landslide took place at a construction site in Bijie City on Monday evening, according to the municipal government of Bijie.
So far, 17 people were found, of whom 14 were confirmed dead while three others are undergoing treatment in a hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The three injured are in stable condition, according to the municipal government.
Rescue work has been completed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation. PTI KJV AMS AMS
