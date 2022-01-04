Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:21 IST
No more collection of mixed waste from Noida homes Jan 5 onwards
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Noida residents have been cautioned to strictly segregate the waste at their homes because personnel engaged in its door-to-door collection will not collect mixed garbage Wednesday onwards.

The Noida Authority has appealed to the residents to segregate waste in four categories – dry, wet, sanitary and hazardous.

''Taking the Swachhta Mission a notch higher in Noida. Segregation of waste in the desired categories has been made mandatory January 5, 2022 onwards and vendors will not pick up mixed waste,'' Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

The Noida Authority has engaged a private contractor for the door-to-door collection of waste.

Noida was last year determined the ''Cleanest City'' in India in the 3 lakh-10 lakh population category in a countrywide ranking by the Centre.

It also stood fourth with a five-star rating in 'Garbage-free' category among cities in 2021, the Noida Authority said, exhorting residents to work towards becoming overall cleanest city in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

