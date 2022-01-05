Left Menu

10 dead, others missing after boat capsizes in Zanzibar

PTI | Zanzibar | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:42 IST
10 dead, others missing after boat capsizes in Zanzibar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

An official in Tanzania's semiautonomous region of Zanzibar says 10 people have died when their boat capsized while they were traveling to attend a funeral.

Regional Commissioner of South Region Mattar Zahor said nine other boat passengers were rescued and treated after the capsizing Tuesday night near Kisiwapanza, an islet adjacent to Mkoani district. Still others are missing, Zahor said.

While rescue work was paused due to high winds, "our search team will do the best it can to make sure we find them," the commissioner said.

Rough seas and overloading are suspected in the capsizing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022