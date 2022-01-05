Left Menu

Mercury touches zero mark in TN's Sandynalla after 15 yrs

Updated: 05-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The minimum temperature dipped to zero degree celsius in Sandynalla village in Nilgiris district after a gap of 15 years on Wednesday, throwing normal life in the region out of gear.

The district has witnessed dense fog for the last few days and cold conditions prevailed at many places, forcing people to remain indoors.

According to official sources, Sandynalla was the coldest place recording a temperature of zero degree celsius, followed by Kandal area, which shivered at two degree celsius while Botanical Garden in this famous tourist town registered seven degrees.

Residents experienced problems starting their vehicles as the diesel had frozen due to cold weather.

Office goers were also hit due to the biting cold.

