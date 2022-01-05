Left Menu

Houseboats, hotel building damaged in separate fire incidents in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:11 IST
Houseboats, hotel building damaged in separate fire incidents in Srinagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two houseboats and a building of a high-end hotel housing the staff quarters were damaged due to fire in separate incidents around the famous Dal Lake here on Wednesday, officials said.

A houseboat in the lake caught fire, which spread to an adjacent houseboat, in the early hours, causing damage to both the floating structures, they added.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a building housing the staff quarters of a high-end heritage hotel located along the banks of the lake, the officials said.

Fire tenders were summoned and timely action prevented the blaze from spreading, they added.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in any of the incidents, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022