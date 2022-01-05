Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of national highways worth Rs 26,778 crore in UP

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 821-km national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 26,778 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones in Kanpur for eight national highway projects worth Rs 14,199 crore; in Lucknow for 16 NH projects worth Rs 7,409 crore; and in Shringverpur Dham, Prayagraj for four national highway projects worth Rs 5,169 crore, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

With the construction of Lucknow Ring Road, travelling will become convenient and with the construction of Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway; reaching Lucknow airport from Kanpur will take less time.

It will also be connected to Lucknow-Agra Expressway, which will reduce the distance to Delhi. With the construction of this expressway, one and a half hours will be saved in travelling from Lucknow to Kanpur.

With the construction of the Agra-Etawah bypass, the travel time from Agra to Etawah will be reduced by one hour. The construction of ROB at Kanpur's Jhakarkati bus station will give relief from traffic jams coming from Prayagraj, Delhi side.

With these projects, important pilgrimage sites like Prayagraj Chitrakoot and Shrangverpur Dham will be connected with the construction of Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg.

There will be convenience in the movement of devotees and tourists in the Magh Kumbh Mahakumbh to be held in the Sangam area. These projects will also help in the development of the leather, glass and bangle industry in Kanpur and surrounding areas. The projects will facilitate investment and industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

