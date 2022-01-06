Left Menu

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:59 IST
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, is gearing up for its 19th flight on Red Planet which is set for no earlier than January 7. The upcoming flight, which also marks the first of 2022, will take the vehicle out of the South Seitah basin, across the dividing ridge, and up onto the main plateau.

According to Martin Cacan, Ingenuity Pilot at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the precise landing target for Flight 19 is near the landing site of Flight 8. This flight is the third necessary to cover the same ground flown during Flight 9 - in the opposite direction and it will last about 100 seconds at a groundspeed of 2.2 mph (1 meter per second) and altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) while taking 9 new Return-To-Earth (RTE) images.

Finally, the flight will turn nearly 180 degrees to flip the RTE camera to a forward-facing orientation for future flights toward the river delta.

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter landed on Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and on April 19, 2021, the solar-powered helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet.

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022