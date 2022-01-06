Punjab's Best Kept Secret Thana-Dehrian-Kukanet Jungle Safari Inaugurated

Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Punjab Forest Minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian inaugurated the Nature Awareness Project at Thana Village. It includes 3 Lake facing Eco Tents, boating and Jungle safari gypsies. This type of adventure based eco-tourism in the sub mountain ranges of district Hoshiarpur which borders Himachal Pradesh is one-of-its-kind. Punjab forest department has set up a camp namely Thana Nature retreat amid serene and secluded Thana and Dehrian forests overlooking Thana reservoir lake. “This forest has a pristine beauty and the Thana Lakefront offers a picturesque view for nature lovers,” said Parveen Kumar IFS, PCCF (HOFF) Punjab. Forest minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian dedicated this project namely Thana Nature Retreat and Jungle Safari to the people of Punjab. Urging people to visit this scenic nature retreat, Punjab Forest Minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian said, “I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone involved in making this nature awareness project a grand success. This place is truly a best kept secret which has the potential to become one of the most visited tourist spots of Punjab. Besides promoting eco-tourism, it will help in creating employment opportunities for the local people of Kandi area. Spending time in such a landscape which has an abundance of flora and fauna is innately rewarding as it has a soothing effect on our mind.” The camp offers 3 all-weather tents with dining and restaurant facility to the visitors. The camp also offers a boat ride in the lake area of Thana dam. A dedicated jungle safari with off-road gypsies that started today connects Thana to Dehrian to Kukanet. It is pertinent to mention here that 7 km track from Thana to Dehrian offers the best ride through sand dunes and further 5 km from Dehrian to Kukanet through a steady stream of water which keeps flowing throughout the year. This stream has natural bamboo canopy on its sides. On the track it is common to spot caves of wild animals. The nature trail near Dehrian also provides one of the best serene landscapes from the watchtower. “These facilities will boost the eco-tourism potential of this area and further enhance the economy of that area through employment opportunities,” said Dr. Sanjeev Tiwari IFS, Conservator of Forest Hoshiarpur. “Depending upon the demand of the visitors these facilities can further be enhanced and other wildlife rich areas like Takhni wildlife sanctuary can be made a corridor for the visitors,” said Amneet Singh IFS, DFO Hoshiarpur. Image: Punjab Forest Minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian inaugurating the Nature Awareness Project at Thana Village PWR PWR

