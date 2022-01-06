Centre to set up 75 science museums, says Jitendra Singh; opens rock museum in T'gana

The Centre will set up 75 science museums across the country, marking 75 years of India’s independence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday.

Singh today inaugurated India’s first unique “Rock Museum” and later addressed the scientists at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

“One of the recent decisions we also took, because we are going through 75 years of independence that we would have 75 science museums across the country. We have about two months back entered into an MoU with the Ministry of Culture,” the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology said in his address.

The central government will soon be setting up science museums across the nation to promote scientific temper, particularly among children and the younger generation, an official release had said.

Singh said that “Big Earth data” occupies the strategic high ground in the era of knowledge economies and India is fully exploiting this new frontier contributing to the advancement of Earth science, a release from PIB said today. He noted that geoscience was contributing significantly towards the self-reliance and national priorities in New India. The Open Rock Museum, established with the aim to educate and enlighten the masses about several lesser known facts, houses around 35 different types of rocks from different parts of India with ages ranging from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years of the Earth’s history, the release said.

These rocks also represent the deepest part of the earth up to 175 kms of distance from the surface of the planet, it added.

