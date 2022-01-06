Nicaraguan vice president says magnitude 6.1 quake hits country
Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Thursday a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the Central American country.
Tremors were also felt in neighboring Costa Rica, said a Reuters witness.
