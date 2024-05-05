Left Menu

Jaipur Wedding Extravaganza Unveiled

Jaipur's 'Wed in India' expo aims to promote Rajasthan as a destination wedding hotspot. With its unique cultural and natural beauty, along with modern infrastructure and hospitality, Rajasthan offers a royal backdrop for extravagant celebrations. The expo features discussions on the growth of wedding tourism and its impact on India's overall tourism industry.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 21:08 IST
Jaipur Wedding Extravaganza Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

a three-day first wedding expo 'Wed In India' started here on Sunday.

An initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Rajasthan, the expo is being organised at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) here to give a boost to the tourism, hospitality and destination weddings in the state.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Manisha Saxena, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India said that along with cultural aspects of India, the rapid infrastructure development, especially the increasing number of airports and improvement in digital and physical connectivity, are aiding destination weddings across the world.

She said that with its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural traditions, Rajasthan along with Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Haryana, Kerala, and Goa are favourite destinations.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan said that the state's magnificent palaces, forts and havelis converted into luxury heritage hotels provide a regal backdrop for extravagant celebrations.

Rajasthan's world-class hospitality, traditional cuisines and vibrant entertainment create unforgettable experiences for the couples and their guests.

Policymakers, key players from the tourism and hospitality industry and tour operators from over 50 countries are participating in the 'Wed in India' expo. It will have sessions on the readiness of India's wedding ecosystem, dynamics of wedding tourism and its impact on India's larger tourism industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024