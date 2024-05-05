Jaipur Wedding Extravaganza Unveiled

a three-day first wedding expo 'Wed In India' started here on Sunday.

An initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Rajasthan, the expo is being organised at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) here to give a boost to the tourism, hospitality and destination weddings in the state.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Manisha Saxena, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India said that along with cultural aspects of India, the rapid infrastructure development, especially the increasing number of airports and improvement in digital and physical connectivity, are aiding destination weddings across the world.

She said that with its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural traditions, Rajasthan along with Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Haryana, Kerala, and Goa are favourite destinations.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan said that the state's magnificent palaces, forts and havelis converted into luxury heritage hotels provide a regal backdrop for extravagant celebrations.

Rajasthan's world-class hospitality, traditional cuisines and vibrant entertainment create unforgettable experiences for the couples and their guests.

Policymakers, key players from the tourism and hospitality industry and tour operators from over 50 countries are participating in the 'Wed in India' expo. It will have sessions on the readiness of India's wedding ecosystem, dynamics of wedding tourism and its impact on India's larger tourism industry.

