Left Menu

Focus on people, planet and passion: Odisha Guv urges corporate houses

During the 20th Edition of the Nalco Lecture Series, the governor lauded efforts of National Aluminium Company Ltd for prosperity of people and conservation of nature, which help the Navratna company earn goodwill and occupy a prestigious position across the globe.Follow the triple bottom-line approach of people, planet and passion, Lal said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:22 IST
Focus on people, planet and passion: Odisha Guv urges corporate houses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Thursday urged corporate houses to focus on the triple bottom-line approach of people, planet and passion for the welfare of human beings and protection of the environment. During the 20th Edition of the Nalco Lecture Series, the governor lauded efforts of National Aluminium Company Ltd for prosperity of people and conservation of nature, which help the Navratna company earn goodwill and occupy a prestigious position across the globe.

''Follow the triple bottom-line approach of people, planet and passion,'' Lal said. Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra thanked the governor for attending the programme at NALCO Research & Technology Centre here. He also mentioned various initiatives of the company to observe the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is a 75-week grand celebration launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of Independence.

The Nalco function was conducted with minimum physical participants, as permitted by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, an official said. All COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event, and several people participated in it through virtual mode, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022