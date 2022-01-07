Gadkari lays foundation stone for national highway projects worth Rs 14,169 cr in UP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid foundation stone of national highway projects worth Rs 14,169 crore in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The road ministry in a statement said that with the development of Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Bareilly Highway, connectivity and traffic issues will be resolved at pilgrimage and tourist places.

The foundation stone of 10 national highway projects for 336 km was laid virtually.

It further said that with the construction of a bypass connecting Agra Inner Ring Road and Yamuna Expressway, the city of Agra will get rid of traffic jams.

The construction of Agra-Jalesar-Etah road will facilitate the traders of brass industry, the statement said.

Gadkari also announced the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. This route will be declared as a new national highway and will be included in Bharatmala Project Phase-II, as per the statement.

The minister said that this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity.

Apart from Mathura, this route will pass through the border areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, he added.

Overall these projects will facilitate trade and ease of doing business and glass and bangles industry will get special impetus, it said, adding there will be economic development alongwith increase in employment opportunities with the coming of these highway projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)