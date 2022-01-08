Civic body demolishes 6 illegal structures in J-K's Samba

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday demolished six shops that it alleged were illegally constructed at Channi Rama here, an official said. The demolition drive was carried out with the assistance of police in the presence of an executive magistrate, a spokesperson of the JMC said. JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa said the drive against illegal constructions will continue. “The JMC shall not tolerate any kind of violation in Master Plan-2032 and violators shall be dealt with under relevant provisions of the law,” she said. The commissioner appealed to the public to refrain from raising illegal constructions and to get building plans approved for commercial and residential purposes. She urged them to build structures only as per the approved building plan, failing which, she said action as warranted under Jammu and Kashmir Control of Building Operations Act and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act will be taken. She said the JMC has introduced user-friendly Online Building Permission System (OBPS) through which residents can get their building plans approved within the ''shortest possible time and at their door steps''.

