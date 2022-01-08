Bull kills teenage girl in UP village

A 13-year-old girl here in a village was killed in an attack by a stray bull, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Nagla Garvi village under Ramghat Police Station and caused anger among the villagers, they said. A few days ago a farmer too was killed in a similar attack, they said.

