Bull kills teenage girl in UP village

A 13-year-old girl here in a village was killed in an attack by a stray bull, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Nagla Garvi village under Ramghat Police Station and caused anger among the villagers, they said. A few days ago a farmer too was killed in a similar attack, they said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:44 IST
