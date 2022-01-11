Left Menu

India's oldest sloth bear Gulabo dies at Bhopal's Van Vihar national park

Indias oldest sloth bear, fondly named Gulabo, died at the age of 40 at the Van Vihar National Park and Zoo in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday. She was the oldest sloth bear of the country, it added.Gulabo was cremated by staffers of the Park as per the norms, the statement said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-01-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 10:44 IST
India's oldest sloth bear Gulabo dies at Bhopal's Van Vihar national park
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's oldest sloth bear, fondly named Gulabo, died at the age of 40 at the Van Vihar National Park and Zoo in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday. The female sloth bear, who was rescued from a Madaari or street performer in May 2006 at the age of 25 years, died on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after attaining the age of 40, an official statement said. Gulabo was one of the star attractions in the park. She was the oldest sloth bear of the country, it added.

Gulabo was cremated by staffers of the Park as per the norms, the statement said. The Van Vihar National Park, located on the banks of Bhopal's Upper Lake, also runs a rescue and breeding centre for sloth bears.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022