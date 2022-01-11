Left Menu

6 missing in S Korea following construction site collapse

The collapse destroyed at least 10 vehicles that were parked below and forced emergency officials to evacuate 109 families and around 90 shops in nearby areas. Officials said 394 workers had been employed at the construction site, including the six who remain out of contact following the accident.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:08 IST
6 missing in S Korea following construction site collapse
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean emergency officials on Tuesday said that at least six people were missing and more than 100 households were forced to evacuate following the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building that was under construction in the city of Gwangju.

Jo Ho-ik, a Gwangju fire department official, said rescue workers temporarily stopped searching in the evening for the missing people — believed to be all construction workers on the site — because of concerns that the structure could crumble further.

He said workers could possibly resume searching on Wednesday depending on the outcome of a safety inspection.

Emergency workers rescued three laborers, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container pounded by rubble, after the exterior wall of the 39-floor structure partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon. One of the workers who were rescued was treated for minor injuries, Jo said. The collapse destroyed at least 10 vehicles that were parked below and forced emergency officials to evacuate 109 families and around 90 shops in nearby areas. Officials were investigating the cause of the collapse. Officials said 394 workers had been employed at the construction site, including the six who remain out of contact following the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022