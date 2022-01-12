Left Menu

Delhi's minimum temp rises slightly to 8.2 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:29 IST
Delhi's minimum temp rises slightly to 8.2 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's minimum temperature increased marginally on Wednesday due to partly cloudy sky and settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Palam Observatory recorded moderate fog in the morning, while the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, reported shallow fog.

Moderate fog is likely over the next few days.

Very dense fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense , 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Over the last three days, Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the minimum temperature due to cold northwesterly winds which commenced after the withdrawal of a western disturbance.

The minimum temperature had increased up to 15.2 degrees Celsius on January 8 due to cloudy weather last week. It came down to 6.5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022