Left Menu

Baijal directs officials to fast track implementation of ‘Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:23 IST
Baijal directs officials to fast track implementation of ‘Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub'
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to fast track the implementation of futuristic 'Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub' project in East Delhi's Karkardooma.

The LG, in a meeting with officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), reviewed the progress of the project that was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2019.

This flagship project of the DDA comprises high-rise residential complexes, including those for EWS, commercial and office spaces, public utilities and multi-modal public transport facilities.

''After detailed review, DDA and NBCC officials were advised to fast track project implementation by way of seamless coordination and follow up with agencies including Delhi Jal Board, BSES, Forest and Fire Department for necessary clearance,'' Baijal tweeted.

It was decided to meet fortnightly to resolve outstanding inter-agency issues for smooth and timely implementation of the project as per laid down timelines, he said in another tweet.

The hub is planned to cater to the residential, commercial and cultural needs of East Delhi. It includes a massive central green lung, concourse-level connectivity of metro with commercial buildings and towers, universal barrier-free access in public areas, environmental/green building features like skywalk connectivity among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022