Sahyadri Hospitals crosses milestone of 250 liver transplants

• Organ donation and transplant program gaining momentum in Pune with increased awareness and confidence amongst people – Dr. Bipin Vibhute PUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With increased awareness and confidence amongst common people, increasing success rate resulting in new lease of life to many, the organ donation and transplant program in Pune is gaining momentum. Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Director and Head of Organ Transplantation & Hepatobiliary Surgery, Sahyadri Hospitals expressed confidence that with Pune emerging as an affordable centre and a hub of organ transplant, the program will further gain momentum and benefit all sections of the society. Sahaydri Hospitals recently crossed the milestone of 250 liver transplants.

Dr. Bipin Vibhute added that we started our organ transplant program in 2016 when not many believed that Pune can be in the forefront of organ transplants. Five years down the line we have already crossed a milestone of 250 liver transplants at Sahyadri Hospitals with Deccan Unit alone crossing 200 liver transplants. Infact Pune apart from being a hub of tertiary care is also becoming a hub for organ transplants with modern facilities, equipments, transplant experts and trained medical and paramedical staff.

Earlier the challenge was to instill confidence in people that transplant was indeed a life saving procedure. Cost associated with transplant and the people's perception was another challenge. But it gives us immense satisfaction that most of these life saving procedures have been conducted on those from middle class and peripheral and rural areas. ''We managed to rope in NGOs and donors to help those who could not meet the expenses. This gave a new hope to all the families and instilled confidence in them. We will continue to serve in that direction. Our newly opened liver transplant units at Karad and Hadapsar and the existing one at Nashik are testimony to this fact. The taluka level organ transplant center at karad will bring much relief to the patients of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and surrounding areas who now will not need to travel to major cities for liver transplant services,'' added Dr. Vibhute.

Abrarali Dalal, CEO Sahyadri Hospitals said, ''We have been in the forefront of organ donation and transplant programs. Crossing many important milestones last year including completing 250 liver transplants and opening of taluka level organ transplant center, we are continuing to upgrade our facilities for the benefit of the people from surrounding districts. Infact, Pune is emerging as an affordable transplant center with patients coming from all over India.'' Dr. Vibhute further said, ''Liver problems are becoming a concern in India. Not only alcohol but also wrong lifestyle, wrong diet, lack of exercise are all risk factors. If neglected and not diagnosed and treated on time, it can cause further complications. We have been conducting outreach programs through Liver OPDs in semi urban areas and smaller cities. Many a times transplantation is the only option left in patients with end-stage liver disease or in patients with liver failure.'' Dr. Ketan Apte, Vice President Sahyadri Hospitals Group said that the success of organ transplant program has been possible with help of many stakeholders including ZTCC, traffic police, NGOs, Donors, team of Doctors and staff and above all the families who consented to organ donation. Sahyadri Hospitals have now got multi organ transplant centres at Deccan, Nagar Road, Karad , Nashik and has recently opened liver transplant facility at Hadapsar Unit.

Liver Transplant Medical Team led by Dr. Bipin Vibhute includes Liver & Multi-Organ Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeons - Dr Aniruddha Bhosale, Dr. Apoorv Deshpande, Dr. Vikas Chaudhary, Dr. Abhijeet Mane; Transplant Hepatologist & Gastroenterologists - Dr. Sheetal Mahajani, Dr. Sandeep Kulkarni, Dr. Nisha Kapoor; Paediatric Hepatologist - Dr. Snehawardhan Pandey; Transplant Anaesthetists - Dr. Manish Phatak, Dr Manoj Raut, Dr. Kiran Tathe; Medical Social Worker - Ms. Sharmila Padhye; Transplant Coordinators - Rahul Tambe & Aman Bele amongst others.

About Sahyadri Hospitals: Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round the clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

