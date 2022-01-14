Left Menu

Strong quake shakes Indonesia's capital; no tsunami alert

It was centered at a depth of 37 kilometers 23 miles, it said.Indonesias Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami.Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in the capital, Jakarta.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:55 IST
Strong quake shakes Indonesia's capital; no tsunami alert
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, causing buildings in the capital to sway, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.6 quake was located in the Indian Ocean about 88 kilometers (54 miles) southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten province. It was centered at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles), it said.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami.

Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in the capital, Jakarta. Residents of high-rises in the city of 10 million felt a few seconds of swaying. Even two-story homes shook strongly in the satellite city of Tangerang.

"The tremor was horrible ... everything in my room was swinging," said Laila Anjasari, a Jakarta resident who lives on the 19th floor of an apartment building, "We ran out and down the stairs in panic." Indonesia is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on major geological faults known as the Pacific "Ring of Fire." In January last year, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022