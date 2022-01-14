MGR-COMML-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:26 IST
Following are Friday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (Rs/quintal) Old Supari: Rs 48,000 to Rs 53,000, model Rs 50,000 New Supari: Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 43,000 Koka: Rs 35,000 to Rs 39,500, model Rs 37,500 Coconut (Rs/thousand) 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000, model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000, model Rs 14,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

