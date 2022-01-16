Left Menu

More female voters in Mizoram than male ones

There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state.Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least number of voters at 15,730.

There are 23,492 more female voters in Mizoram than male ones, as per the new electoral roll.

There are 8,33,426 voters in the state, as per the final roll published on Saturday.

Among them 4,28,459 are females and 4,04,967 males. There are no voters in the third gender category, as per the roll.

The number of voters increased by 17,288 from the final roll published in January last year.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,76,155, followed by Lunglei district, which has 97,303 voters. There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least number of voters at 15,730. There is only one assembly constituency in Hnahthial.

West Mizoram's Mamit district has 709,861 voters, Kolasib district has 62,610 voters, Champhai district has 55,357 voters, Serchhip district has 52,952 voters, Lawngtlai district has 87,608 voters, Siaha has 43,015 voters, Saitual has 54,585 voters and Khawzawl district has 17,250 voters.

There are 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram and 12,47 polling stations.

