Authorities step up efforts to vaccinate staff, shopkeepers against Covid at markets across Delhi

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, authorities in Delhi have stepped up efforts to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the staff and the shopkeepers at markets across the national capital.

In several districts, the market associations have been asked to ensure that the shopkeepers and the other staff have received both doses of a Covid vaccine and to submit the certificates of the same at the respective district administration offices.

Two city markets -- Sarojini Nagar and the Janpath market -- have already been declared as fully-vaccinated markets by the district administration.

''Vaccination is the only thing that can save people from Covid. So it is crucial that everyone in a market, which has the potential of becoming a super spreader, is fully vaccinated. Instructions have been issued to the market associations to ensure the same and submit supportive documents to us at the earliest,'' an official in Southeast district told PTI.

Major markets where the associations have been asked to provide the details of the vaccination status and ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the employees include the Lajpat Nagar market, the Bengali market, the Kamla Nagar market, the Krishna Nagar market and the Rajouri Garden market.

The shopkeepers and vendors at the Lajpat Nagar market have been asked by the administration to submit the vaccination certificates of the shop owners and the staff.

Following the directions, the Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN) has asked the shop owners to get their staff vaccinated and submit the supportive documents by Monday.

TALN general secretary Ashwani Marwah said they had several meetings with the district administration to come up with a practical implementation programme to ensure compliance with the DDMA guidelines on the weekend curfew, the odd-even opening of shops and the vaccination of the staff.

''We have been asked by the district administration to ensure that all the staff and the shop owners are double vaccinated. We have requested all our members to furnish documentary evidence in the form of the vaccination certificates of all the employees. We would collect the documents and submit those to the district magistrate (southeast) early next week,'' Marwah told PTI.

The Lajpat Nagar market is one of the most popular shopping destinations for Delhiites. The market has nearly 800 shops with 4,500-5,000 employees.

Marwah said posters have been affixed at the entry gates of the shops declaring that the shop owners and the employees are double vaccinated.

''By next week, we plan to put up hoardings and banners, listing all the guidelines for the customers, visitors and the shop owners and briefing them on all protocols including vaccination,'' he added.

Marwah said the association is also circulating information related to testing centres and vaccination centres.

Announcements will be made requesting people to get themselves vaccinated against the viral disease, use face masks, maintain social distancing and keep washing their hands at frequent intervals, he said.

Similar instructions have also been issued to the shop owners at the Bengali market in New Delhi district.

The popular market, located close to Connaught Place in Lutyens Delhi, has more than 30 shops with approximately 200 people working there.

Bengali Market Association general secretary Pramod Gupta said the district administration has asked them to furnish the details of the vaccination status of all the employees at the market.

''They have asked us to ensure that all the staff and shop owners are double vaccinated. We have completed the process and submitted the supportive documents to the district magistrate's office a few days ago,'' Gupta said.

He said all precautions are being taken and the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with respect to COVID-19 are being followed in letter and spirit at the market.

