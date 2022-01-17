Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

The next "giant leap" for humans may be a trip to Mars, but having enough oxygen-carrying red blood cells for the journey might present a challenge, new research suggests. Even space tourists lining up for short trips might have to stay home if they are at risk for anemia, or red blood cell deficiency, researchers said.

