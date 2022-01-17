Left Menu

Hit by vehicle, sloth bear dies in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh

A two-year-old sloth bear was killed after being hit by a vehicle near the Mukundra Hill Tiger Reserve in Rajasthans Chittorgarh district, an official said on Monday. It was a two-year-old female sloth bear with fatal head injury and lower jaw fracture, said Dr Sunil Shabde of the medical team that carried out the autopsy upon the animal.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 15:59 IST
A two-year-old sloth bear was killed after being hit by a vehicle near the Mukundra Hill Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on the Rawatbhatta–Ramganj Mandi link road near Deepura village under the Rawatbhatta forest range in the district on late Sunday night. Blood-stained body of the animal with head injury and lower jaw fracture was recovered and disposed of as per protocol after a post-mortem by a team of veterinary doctors at Rawatbhatta. Chief Conservator of Forests S R Yadav said the body was recovered on Monday morning. It was a two-year-old female sloth bear with fatal head injury and lower jaw fracture, said Dr Sunil Shabde of the medical team that carried out the autopsy upon the animal. It was an accident death and the animal likely died on the spot after being hit by some unidentified vehicle, he said. A wildlife enthusiast said wild animals are often killed in road mishaps as the boundary wall of the tiger reserve has not been fully erected. There are huge gaps in the boundary wall and animals often move out and get killed in accidents, Brijesh Vijayvergiya said.

