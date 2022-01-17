Dr Jitendra Singh releases CSIR Guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said here today that CSIR's newly developed Disinfection technology is being installed to combat pandemic in railway coaches, AC buses, closed spaces etc.

The Minister informed that the UV-C technology developed by the Ministry of Science & Technology through CSIR-CSIO (Central Scientific Instruments Organisation) is totally effective for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 and will also remain relevant in post-COVID era. The technology has been successfully tried in Railways, AC Buses, and even the Parliament House and is now open for general roll-out for use by common masses, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking after releasing the CSIR Guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission. However, Dr Jitendra Singh cautioned that even after installation of this disinfection technology, everybody is advised to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behavior including use of Face Mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the technology has been developed according to the requirements for deactivation of SARS COV-2 virus contained in an aerosol with necessary ventilation measures, necessary safety and user guidelines and tested Bio-safety standards etc. UV-C deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungus and other bioaerosols etc. with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that CSIR will write to Election Commission of India for use of this technology during indoor meetings with limited capacity for the ensuing Assembly polls in 5 States in the wake of ban on physical rallies and roadshows for a specified period of time. He said, UV-C air duct disinfection system can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, class-rooms, malls etc. which provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities in the current pandemic.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission has recently allowed indoor meetings in poll-bound States with a maximum capacity of 300 people or 50 percent capacity of the hall or auditorium, while adhering to the model code of conduct and COVID protocols during electioneering.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the technology meant for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 was installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63 in July, last year ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Minister said, he will write to Secretary General of Rajya Sabha for installation of this technology ahead of the upcoming Budget Session.

The Minister commented on the legacy of CSIR in scientific pursuit and urged the scientists to highlight the role played by the organisation in different segments of the day-to-day life of the common man. CSIR enjoys a unique status globally in the field of science and technology, he added.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Shri Manoj Joshi said on the occasion that CPWD will work along with CSIR for wider dissemination and adoption of UV-C air duct disinfection system in Government and Private Buildings.

A.K Malhotra, Executive Director, Railway Board informed that the UV-C Disinfection Technology has been successfully tested for one month in Railways coaches from Bandra to Chandigarh covering a distance of 1000 kilometres. He said RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation), Lucknow has recommended for the use of this technology in all Railways coaches in a phased manner.

Shri Amit Varadan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said that the UV technology was successfully used in AC Buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and informed that his Ministry is eager to carry forward for all Passenger Transport Vehicles.

DG, CSIR, Shri Shekhar C Mande, Dr Rajesh Gokhale and senior officials of CSIR Labs across the country joined the event in Hybrid Mode.

(With Inputs from PIB)