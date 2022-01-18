Left Menu

Odisha court sentences two to 20 years RI for raping tribal woman

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 18-01-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:06 IST
A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping of a 55-year-old tribal woman in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rairangpur, Deepak Kumar, also ordered the duo to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000 each as compensation.

Ajit Kumar Giri (35) and Balaram Naik (25), residents of village Langalsila under Badampahar Police Station, had raped the woman at an under-construction house in December 2017.

The court passed the judgement on Monday based on the victim's statement, medical reports and accounts of 15 witnesses, Additional Public Procecutor Pankaj Das said.

