SpaceX is targeting the launch of its next Starlink mission no earlier than Tuesday, January 18 from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The instantaneous launch window will open at 7:04 p.m. EST (00:04 UTC on January 19).

The company will launch 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit on Falcon 9, a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX. A live webcast of this Starlink mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Following stage separation, the company will land Falcon 9's first stage on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch was earlier targeted for Monday, January 17 at 7:26 p.m. ET, but weather conditions pushed back the launch to Tuesday.

Last week, SpaceX launched its third dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission - Transporter-3 - from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. As part of the mission, the company launched 105 commercial and government spacecraft (including CubeSats, microsats, PocketQubes, and orbital transfer vehicles to orbit.