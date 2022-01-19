Left Menu

One dead, nine injured in New York City explosion and fire

One person died and nine were injured, including five police officers, in an explosion and fire that collapsed a building in New York City on Tuesday, the fire department said. The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building.

One person died and nine were injured, including five police officers, in an explosion and fire that collapsed a building in New York City on Tuesday, the fire department said.

The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse. A video posted on the New York Post website showed flames and plumes of black smoke outside a building as police officers urged people to move away from the site.

Mayor Eric Adams was due to hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m local time (19:45 GMT). Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building.

