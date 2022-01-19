Left Menu

PM Modi greets NDRF on raising day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 09:11 IST
PM Modi greets NDRF on raising day
  • Country:
  • India

Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.

The NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.

In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, the country also has to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject, Modi tweeted.

''India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge,'' he added. PTI KR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022