PM Modi greets NDRF on raising day
- Country:
- India
Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.
The NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.
In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, the country also has to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject, Modi tweeted.
''India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge,'' he added. PTI KR SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- India
- Narendra Modi
- National Disaster Response Force
ALSO READ
After becoming PM, I brought New Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast: Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 13 projects and lays foundation stones of nine more worth Rs 4,815 crore in election-bound Manipur.
PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala built at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore.
Previous NE govts created "hill-valley chasm", BJP a dawn of development: Modi
PM Modi slams previous CPIM govt in Tripura, says BJP govt working to develop Tripura as gateway to connectivity in northeast