Five killed in fire at Spanish retirement home

Fire ripped through a retirement home in a suburb of Valencia, Spain overnight, killing five residents, emergency services said on Wednesday. The blaze started around midnight and took around two hours to bring under control, the fire department said on its twitter feed.

Around 70 residents were evacuated from the home in Moncada, a northern suburb of Spain's third largest city. Eleven people were transferred to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, emergency services said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

