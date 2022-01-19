Left Menu

MP: Poachers kill tigress, dump carcass in well

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:07 IST
MP: Poachers kill tigress, dump carcass in well
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The carcass of a tigress, aged 8 to 10 years, was found in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district with officials claiming the big cat was killed by poachers, a forest department officer said on Wednesday.

Information about the carcass, around five days old, lying in the Amjhor forest range of the district was received on Tuesday evening, Divisional Forest Officer Gaurav Choudhary said.

Choudhary said villagers informed officials about foul smell emanating from a well.

The carcass was taken out on Wednesday from the well and disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.

The tigress was trapped in electric wires laid by poachers. After the feline died by coming in contact with the wires, the poachers dumped the body into the well by tying stones in the wild cat's legs, the officer said.

Choudhary said the poachers involved in killing of the tigress have been identified and they will be nabbed soon.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022