MP: Poachers kill tigress, dump carcass in well

The carcass of a tigress, aged 8 to 10 years, was found in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district with officials claiming the big cat was killed by poachers, a forest department officer said on Wednesday.

Information about the carcass, around five days old, lying in the Amjhor forest range of the district was received on Tuesday evening, Divisional Forest Officer Gaurav Choudhary said.

Choudhary said villagers informed officials about foul smell emanating from a well.

The carcass was taken out on Wednesday from the well and disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.

The tigress was trapped in electric wires laid by poachers. After the feline died by coming in contact with the wires, the poachers dumped the body into the well by tying stones in the wild cat's legs, the officer said.

Choudhary said the poachers involved in killing of the tigress have been identified and they will be nabbed soon.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered, he added.

