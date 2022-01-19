Maha: Couple charred to death as sulphur-laden truck hits rickshaw in reverse motion, triggers fire

A 62-year-old man and his wife were charred to death after a truck loaded with liquid sulphur moved backwards on a slope and hit an autorickshaw carrying the couple, which led to both the vehicles catching fire at Ambarnath township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The mishap occurred near a nullah in Ambarnath east area, they said.

''The truck was on its way from Ambarnath to Shil. Near the nullah, it developed some technical snag and started moving backwards on the downhill slope. It crushed an autorickshaw on the way, due to which the fuel tank of the rickshaw exploded and led to a fire in both the vehicles,'' deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Balasaheb Patil said.

Soon, the sulphur in the truck also caught fire. The two occupants of the rickshaw - who were later identified as Vasudeo Bhoir (62) and his wife Gulab Bhoir (57) - were charred to death, he said.

Both the vehicles were completely damaged in the incident, Patil added.

On being informed, the police and the fire brigade personnel of the Ambarnath Municipal Council rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, he said. A fire officer said that the incident took place shortly before 4 pm.

Police said that the bodies of the two victims were sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem. Besides the truck and the rickshaw, a car also caught fire, he said.

