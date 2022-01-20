Dr Jitendra Singh calls to link I-LAB with tele-consultation facility in North East

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched Mobile COVID testing facility for Northeast, beginning with Mizoram from where the State Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga joined the launching ceremony online.

The first of its kind Mobile Diagnostic Laboratory (I-LAB) is capable of performing both RT-PCR and ELISA.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Lab developed with support from the Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, is meant to provide COVID testing access to rural and remote parts of North Eastern Region of India. He said, the unit has bio-safety facility and is capable of performing both RT-PCR and ELISA tests and this facility can also be utilised for testing of other infectious diseases like TB, HIV, and therefore will remain relevant even in post-COVID times.

Exuding confidence that India will emerge triumphant from the current pandemic situation, Dr Jitendra Singh said that PM Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the COVID situation on a daily basis and taking effective steps for pandemic control activities.

Dr Jitendra Singh called for linking the I-LAB with tele-consultation facility in accordance with disease profile of the population of the North-Eastern region. He informed that tests like Mammography and Vision-testing can be added with the mobile laboratory and will prove hugely beneficial to the people of the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, he has accorded a special priority to the development of the North Eastern region of India and added that this facility is a testimony of that commitment. Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Mobile Lab Technology will be rolled out gradually in other States of North-East as the region has unique climatic and topographical conditions.

Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged the efforts made by AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone) team for building this unique, innovative facility through tireless, dedicated and committed efforts. DBT has also established manufacturing facility in AMTZ for indigenously manufacturing various healthcare technologies which are hugely imported, thereby helping us realise the vision of our Pradhan Mantriji on Make-in India, Make for India".

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with these collective and cooperative efforts, India is now in the process of achieving self-sufficiency in healthcare technologies and in effectively catering to ensuring good health of our people in the country. He said, the efforts made towards testing and vaccination for Covid-19, under the leadership of Prime Minister has been unprecedented in India's history since Independence. The Minister added, India not only met out huge needs for the large population but also helped many countries who did not have the requisite capabilities for research and manufacturing of healthcare technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga expressed his gratitude to Dr Jitendra Singh for the Mobile-Lab testing facility and said that this will help bridge the gap in COVID testing in border districts and remote areas lacking in RT-PCR testing facility.

In his address, Dr R. Lalthangliana, Health Minister of Mizoram said that pandemic has taken a huge toll on health infrastructure, particularly in the North-Eastern States. He said, the I-LAB will go a long way in reaching out to people of difficult and inhospitable terrain for COVID test and cure.

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary DBT said that Mobile Diagnostic Laboratory (I-LAB) will remain relevant round the year even after COVID for testing of infectious diseases like Tuberculosis, HIV.

MD, AMTZ, J.K. Sharma said that within a year, the premier medical technology park has emerged as one of world's largest medical technology manufacturing cluster with over 100 companies working on research, development and production of life saving medical devices.

(With Inputs from PIB)