Left Menu

Telangana Minister writes to Sitharaman, seeks allocation for funds for MAUD projects in State

The Telangana government is exploring the possibility of manufacturing Metro-Neo coaches in the state in conformity with the central government policy of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the minister said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:44 IST
Telangana Minister writes to Sitharaman, seeks allocation for funds for MAUD projects in State
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday sought allocation of over Rs 7,778 crore funds in the upcoming Union Budget for various works taken up under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) in the state.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Rama Rao said the total costs of the various projects is over Rs 48,634 crore and sought sanctioning of funds of over Rs 7,778 crore. The projects for which the funds were sought include Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS)-- i.e. a Metro Neo network along the KPHB - Kokapet – Narsingi corridor here, Warangal Metro-Neo project, construction of Missing Link roads, Strategic Road Development Program, elevated corridor, Sewage Treatment Plants among others, an official release said. The Telangana government is exploring the possibility of manufacturing Metro-Neo coaches in the state in conformity with the central government policy of 'Make in India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022