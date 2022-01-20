Telangana Minister writes to Sitharaman, seeks allocation for funds for MAUD projects in State

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday sought allocation of over Rs 7,778 crore funds in the upcoming Union Budget for various works taken up under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) in the state.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Rama Rao said the total costs of the various projects is over Rs 48,634 crore and sought sanctioning of funds of over Rs 7,778 crore. The projects for which the funds were sought include Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS)-- i.e. a Metro Neo network along the KPHB - Kokapet – Narsingi corridor here, Warangal Metro-Neo project, construction of Missing Link roads, Strategic Road Development Program, elevated corridor, Sewage Treatment Plants among others, an official release said. The Telangana government is exploring the possibility of manufacturing Metro-Neo coaches in the state in conformity with the central government policy of 'Make in India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', the minister said.

