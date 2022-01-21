Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-German government forecasts 2022 inflation at 3.1%

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
The German government expects inflation to reach 3.3% on average this year, after skyrocketing to 3.1% in 2021, according to a draft of the annual economic report seen by Reuters.

The government is still forecasting core inflation, excluding increases in food and energy prices, to be at 2.5% in 2022, said the draft.

The cabinet is expected to adopt the draft on Wednesday.

