Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau vows action after four freeze to death in 'mind blowing' tragedy

and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life," Trudeau told a news conference. "This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner." Canada, Trudeau said, was working very closely with the United States to stop smuggling and help people "taking unacceptable risks." The four people died about 6 miles (10 km) east of Emerson, a small farming community.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-01-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 01:44 IST
Canada's Trudeau vows action after four freeze to death in 'mind blowing' tragedy
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is doing all it can stop people smuggling across the U.S. border after a family of four froze to death in a "mind blowing' tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. U.S. authorities have charged a U.S. man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.

The four have tentatively been identified as a family from India, part of a larger group trying to enter the United States by walking across snow-covered fields in a remote region during blizzard-like conditions. "It was an absolutely mind-blowing story. It's so tragic to see a family die like that, victims of human traffickers ... and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life," Trudeau told a news conference.

"This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner." Canada, Trudeau said, was working very closely with the United States to stop smuggling and help people "taking unacceptable risks."

The four people died about 6 miles (10 km) east of Emerson, a small farming community. David Carlson, head of the local municipal council, said there was no shelter at all in the area. "It would almost be like a lunar-type landscape and you can become lost or disoriented very quickly in those kinds of conditions, especially as you're beginning to freeze and no doubt panic," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"There's no lights up there. You would have probably been in close to zero visibility." Emerson said the incident was unusual since in the past, people have tried to cross into Canada from the United States, rather than the other way round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022