Science News Roundup: New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency; Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti and more

Rapid antigen tests may be unreliable in children

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 02:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Rapid antigen tests may be unreliable in children

Small children are getting less sick from Omicron

New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said his first paycheck, to arrive on Friday, will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency via Coinbase Global Inc. The salary will be converted to ethereum and bitcoin, the statement added.

Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti

Scientists have discovered a pristine, 3-km (1.8-mile) long reef of giant rose-shaped corals off the coast of Tahiti, in waters thought to be deep enough to protect it from the bleaching effects of the warming ocean. The reef, which lies at depths of more than 30 metres (100 feet), probably took around 25 years to grow. Some of the rose-shaped corals measure more than 2 metres in diameter.

