Earthquake jolts J-K's Doda region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:01 IST
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The quake occurred at 2.53 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said.

He said the epicentre of the tremor was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth in the Doda region.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

