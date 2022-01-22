Earthquake jolts J-K's Doda region
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:01 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.
The quake occurred at 2.53 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said.
He said the epicentre of the tremor was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth in the Doda region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guj: Teenage girl raped after being dragged into parked bus in Vadodara; minor accused held
Pir Panjal Kabaddi League kick-starts at J-K's Doda Stadium
10 contractors blacklisted for poor execution of public works in J-K's Doda
COVID-19: Empty roads, market places in J-K's Doda due to weekend curfew
Army distributes hearing aids to residents of 'deaf and dumb' village in JK's Doda