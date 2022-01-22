Left Menu

Fire kills two in high-rise building in Mumbai, 15 injured

Dozens of fire fighting trucks rushed to douse the flames and rescue hundreds of residents from the 20-storey building in the centre of Mumbai city. Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 10:18 IST
Fire kills two in high-rise building in Mumbai, 15 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were killed and over 15 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday, authorities said. Dozens of fire fighting trucks rushed to douse the flames and rescue hundreds of residents from the 20-storey building in the centre of Mumbai city.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building. "Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, told Reuters, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022