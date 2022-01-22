Seven dead, 16 injured in massive fire in central Mumbai high-rise

At least seven persons were killed and 16 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

''It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Several persons were injured in the incident and they were taken to different nearby hospitals,'' he said. Out of the seven injured taken to the Nair Hospital, five died, while two others succumbed to their injuries at two other hospitals - one each in Bhatia Hospital and Kasturba Hospital - he added.

At present, 13 persons are undergoing treatment in Bhatia Hospital, two in Nair Hospital and one in Kasturba Hospital, the official said.

On being alerted, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the building to douse the fire, which was tagged as level-3 (major). At present, the firefighters covered the blaze from all sides, he said. ''Soon after the fire broke out on the 18th floor, residents started running out with their family members. There are at least six flats on each floor. The blaze engulfed the 18th and 19th floors and some residents were trapped there,'' another official said.

He added that according to some residents, the power supply in the building went off after the fire. Many of the residents of the building were asleep when the fire broke out, he said, adding that firefighting operation is still on.

