Left Menu

IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:02 IST
IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the second consecutive day on Saturday warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes and hail in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Parts of the central state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Indore, received rainfall in the last 24 hours.

A yellow alert warning of thunderstorm and lightning strikes has also been issued for 11 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, an official said.

These alerts are valid till Sunday morning, he said.

The orange alert for likely thunderstorm, lightning and hail is for isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Datia and Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Niwari, Vidisha and Raisen districts, the official said.

The yellow alert forecasts likely thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Umaria, Katni and Jabalpur districts, he said.

More than 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, received rainfall in the last 24 hours, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

The unfriendly weather is likely to prevail in the state for the next two days, he said, adding that the rains were a result of western disturbance.

The lowest minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, Saha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022