R-Day: UP tableau to showcase replica of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, local crafts & culture

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh will feature a replica of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, showcasing the glorious history and culture of the ancient city at this year's Republic Day parade.

Based on the theme of India’s 75 years of independence, the tableau will also showcase the state government's ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) programme which seeks to preserve, develop and promote indigenous products, arts and handicrafts, and also create employment opportunities through skill development programmes, officials said.

“Artists from Kolkata have been engaged to develop the tableau which is based on the country’s 75 years of independence. The artists readied the tableau within 20 days despite unfavourable weather conditions,” a state government official told PTI.

The state's tableau will show the achievements made through skill development and employment under the ODOP programme which is based on the new micro, small and medium enterprise policy and industrial development policy of the BJP government.

“The developments which have been done in the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath corridor are showcased,” a note on the Uttar Pradesh tableau read.

On December 13 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor project, which is spread over 5 lakh square feet, and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.

The Uttar Pradesh tableau will also exhibit Gorakhpur's famous terracotta ceramic crafts.

Placed at the top of the tableau, a cow made of brass, under the ODOP programme, will represent Moradabad's metal craft.

The central part of the tableau will showcase the culture of Hindu saints offering 'arghyas' to Sun God and morning prayers at the ghats of Varanasi, officials added.

