Left Menu

Six-year-old boy killed by leopard in Katarniya wildlife sanctuary in UP

A six-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Motipur range of Katarniya wildlife sanctuary, officials said on Sunday.They said a leopard was caught on Sunday evening and was suspected to be the man-eater.Divisional Forest Officer of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division Akashdeep Badhawan said that on Saturday, Sahil was playing with some children outside his house when a leopard grabbed him by the neck.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 23-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 23:26 IST
Six-year-old boy killed by leopard in Katarniya wildlife sanctuary in UP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Motipur range of Katarniya wildlife sanctuary, officials said on Sunday.

They said a leopard was caught on Sunday evening and was suspected to be the man-eater.

Divisional Forest Officer of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division Akashdeep Badhawan said that on Saturday, Sahil was playing with some children outside his house when a leopard grabbed him by the neck. Villagers started shouting to scare away the animal and it left the child, and fled towards the jungle. The officer said by the time the villagers and the Forest Department staff reached Sahil, he had died.

On Friday, a girl was killed by a leopard and on January 17, two children died in a similar attack. On January 8, a 12-year-old girl was killed by a tiger.

Badhawan on Sunday evening told PTI that a leopard was caught in Motipur and it seemed to be a man-eater. He added that around 15,000 villagers had gathered when the animal was caught and they appeared to be angry.

The DFO said that prima facie, the leopard seemed to be the man-eater but it would be confirmed by experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization; UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022