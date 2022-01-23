Six-year-old boy killed by leopard in Katarniya wildlife sanctuary in UP

A six-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Motipur range of Katarniya wildlife sanctuary, officials said on Sunday.

They said a leopard was caught on Sunday evening and was suspected to be the man-eater.

Divisional Forest Officer of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division Akashdeep Badhawan said that on Saturday, Sahil was playing with some children outside his house when a leopard grabbed him by the neck. Villagers started shouting to scare away the animal and it left the child, and fled towards the jungle. The officer said by the time the villagers and the Forest Department staff reached Sahil, he had died.

On Friday, a girl was killed by a leopard and on January 17, two children died in a similar attack. On January 8, a 12-year-old girl was killed by a tiger.

Badhawan on Sunday evening told PTI that a leopard was caught in Motipur and it seemed to be a man-eater. He added that around 15,000 villagers had gathered when the animal was caught and they appeared to be angry.

The DFO said that prima facie, the leopard seemed to be the man-eater but it would be confirmed by experts.

