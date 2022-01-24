No decision yet on direct talks with US - Iran foreign minister

Tehran has not yet made a final decision about direct talks with Washington, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday.

"Reports saying that Iran and the U.S. are directly negotiating with one another are untrue. However, if we get to a stage where reaching a good deal with strong guarantees necessitates direct talks with the U.S., we will consider it," he said at a news conference in Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)