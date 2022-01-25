IIT Delhi startup developing special fabric for monumental national flags

An IIT Delhi startup has designed several advanced fabrics for monumental national flags to suit India's diverse climatic and geographical conditions.

According to officials, the researchers at the startup, called SWATRIC, have successfully improved the strength of the fabric by 100 per cent.

Last year, SWATRIC and the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) had joined hands with an aim to filter the best possible fabric design and structure for the monumental national flags to suit India's diverse climatic and geographical conditions.

Using the advanced fabric being developed by SWATRIC, the FFI has already installed two different prototypes of the monumental national flag in Delhi and Ladakh.

''The aim is to make the monumental flag material durable for extreme weather conditions without being too heavy. Next month, we are also sending 10 different prototypes to different locations in the country for installation. So far, our research is at prototyping stage, the exact durability of the flag will be known in the next few months,” said Bipin Kumar, Professor, Textile and Fibre Engineering Department, IIT Delhi, and the mentor of the startup.

IIT Delhi is also in the process of installing a monumental national flag on its campus. The project is expected to be completed by March.

''Our faculty members have been closely interacting with the Flag Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation founded by Naveen Jindal. They are looking at multiple aspects related to the national flag. They are working closely to develop material standards for monumental flags and a lot of field trials are currently on. I am glad to know that the initial results are encouraging,'' IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said.

The Flag Foundation of India's primary vision to popularise the display of the national tricolour by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride.

