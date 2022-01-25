Left Menu

Meghalaya: Number of voters increases by over 54,700

The number of voters in Meghalaya has increased by 54,712 in a year, Chief Electoral Officer CEO FR Kharkongor said on Tuesday.The total number of electorate in the North-eastern state now is 20,81,570.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:29 IST
Meghalaya: Number of voters increases by over 54,700
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of voters in Meghalaya has increased by 54,712 in a year, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said on Tuesday.

The total number of electorate in the North-eastern state now is 20,81,570. There are 10,28,395 male voters while female enrolment is slightly higher at 10,53,173, Kharkongor said. Two trans-genders were also enrolled - one in Pynthorumkhrah assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district and the other in Rajabala constituency in West Garo Hills, he said. During the special summary revision, the total number of newly enrolled voters is 54,712.

''Of these new electors, 35,980 are in the age group 18-19 years, which accounts for 65 per cent of the total additions,'' the CEO said.

The number of service electors is 3,822. The final electoral roll was published on January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022