Meghalaya: Number of voters increases by over 54,700

The number of voters in Meghalaya has increased by 54,712 in a year, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said on Tuesday.

The total number of electorate in the North-eastern state now is 20,81,570. There are 10,28,395 male voters while female enrolment is slightly higher at 10,53,173, Kharkongor said. Two trans-genders were also enrolled - one in Pynthorumkhrah assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district and the other in Rajabala constituency in West Garo Hills, he said. During the special summary revision, the total number of newly enrolled voters is 54,712.

''Of these new electors, 35,980 are in the age group 18-19 years, which accounts for 65 per cent of the total additions,'' the CEO said.

The number of service electors is 3,822. The final electoral roll was published on January 14.

