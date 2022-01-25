Pursue Aurangabad airport renaming issue with Centre: Maha CM to elected representatives

A proposal to name Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj had been sent to the Centre two years ago with the consent of all parties and public representatives should pursue the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the Sant Eknath drama hall here, the CM said renaming Aurangabad was also important.

An official said the Eknath drama hall was renovated at a cost of Rs 9 crore by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

